P.V. Sindhu pulls out of Denmark Open

World champion P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of the Denmark Open scheduled to be held in Odense from October 13 to 18.The 25-year-old star shuttler informed Sportstar on Thursday that since she is not playing in the now-postponed Thomas and Uber Cup (October 3 to 11), there is no point in travelling all the way to compete in only one championship taking such a high risk because of the pandemic."Well, if you remember I have even decided originally not to play in the Thomas and Uber Cup but agreed to later on when the top brass of BAI appealed to reconsider it," she said. "For, it was the question of representing India in a major championship, I agreed," she added.READ| Satwiksairaj tests negative for COVID, to resume training soon "Now, going only for Denmark Open (the Denmark Masters which was to follow this also being cancelled) is not worth taking the risk given the number of pandemic cases there," the Rio Olympics silver medallist said."And, if I were to play in the Denmark Open on my return back home I would have to be self-quarantined for 14 days which again would have meant a break in my training," she explained.Sindhu, however, has sent her entries for the Asia Open-I and Asia Open-II scheduled to be held in November this year.