P.V. Sindhu: Good that Thomas and Uber Cup is postponed

World Champion, P.V. Sindhu, welcomed the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup that was scheduled to be held from October 3 to 11 in Denmark.

A senior Badminton Association of India (BAI) official informed that during the emergency BWF Council meet (virtual) late on Sunday it was felt that the event may be postponed to 2021.

“It is good that the organisers have taken this decision. After all, player safety is equally important. And, honestly, this is not surprising given the grim scenario on the pandemic front,” Sindhu told Sportstar on Monday.

“Well, the organisers must have definitely felt the pressure from various fronts. Life is more important than anything else. And, with many big guns from Asia withdrawing because of pandemic, this development was on the expected lines,” 25-year-old Sindhu said.

“I personally feel it is not the right time to play and take a huge risk on the health front,” she added.

However, the Rio Olympics silver medallist said it was not disappointing for the players who were always prepared for any such changes as the scenario due to the pandemic is not really encouraging.

“Yes, we do hope that the virus goes away and some tournaments are held. Now, we are not sure even whether the Denmark Open and the Denmark Masters will also be held as announced earlier,” Sindhu said.

“Definitely, my training schedule goes on uninterrupted. For, I have to be ready for any tournament at any given time. So, I will not be found wanting in training and keeping myself fit."

Is it difficult to motivate oneself with nothing happening around?

“Yes, to some extent. For normally you train with a specific, immediate target to aim. Now, with no events likely in the near future, the focus shifts to keeping yourself fit and be match-ready whenever the situation demands,” Sindhu said.