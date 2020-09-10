Badminton Badminton National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Finals cancelled SAI wanted all the 26 players to be in quarantine for at least a week before training, an idea which was rejected by the players and Badminton Association of India. Team Sportstar 10 September, 2020 19:04 IST The camp was originally scheduled to start on September 7 and conclude on September 27 for the Thomas and Uber Cup set for October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 10 September, 2020 19:04 IST Badminton Association of India cancelled the preparatory camp for the Thomas & Uber Cup to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, according to BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania on Thursday.“With the standard protocol and seven days of mandatory quarantine not ending before September 17 which was the initially scheduled date of team selection for the above championship, it was decided to cancel the preparatory camp and the Indian team selection was conducted by the six-member selection committee today,” he said in a statement.READ | P.V. Sindhu to play in Thomas and Uber Cup “We have also selected a team that will be representing India at the Thomas & Uber Cup as well as the other two tournaments to be played in Denmark,” Singhania said.India’s Thomas Cup squad will be led by former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth with Parupalli Kashyap and Lakshya Sen being the other top stars.READ: BWF: At least one COVID-19 test compulsory for players at Tour events The selected players have been asked to submit fitness certificates by September 17 and players have been advised to train on their own and keep BAI updated on their regular fitness and training status.The teams:For Thomas Cup: K. Srikanth, P. Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey, Siril Verma, Manu Attri, B. Sumeeth Reddy, M.R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and G. Krishna Prasad.Uber Cup: P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, D. Pooja, Sanjana Santosh, Poorvisha S. Ram and J. Meghana.Squad for Denmark Open (October 13 to 16) and Denmark Masters (Oct 20-25): K. Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos