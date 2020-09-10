National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Finals cancelled

Badminton Association of India cancelled the preparatory camp for the Thomas & Uber Cup to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, according to BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania on Thursday.



“With the standard protocol and seven days of mandatory quarantine not ending before September 17 which was the initially scheduled date of team selection for the above championship, it was decided to cancel the preparatory camp and the Indian team selection was conducted by the six-member selection committee today,” he said in a statement.

“We have also selected a team that will be representing India at the Thomas & Uber Cup as well as the other two tournaments to be played in Denmark,” Singhania said.

India’s Thomas Cup squad will be led by former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth with Parupalli Kashyap and Lakshya Sen being the other top stars.

The selected players have been asked to submit fitness certificates by September 17 and players have been advised to train on their own and keep BAI updated on their regular fitness and training status.

The teams:

For Thomas Cup: K. Srikanth, P. Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey, Siril Verma, Manu Attri, B. Sumeeth Reddy, M.R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and G. Krishna Prasad.

Uber Cup: P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, D. Pooja, Sanjana Santosh, Poorvisha S. Ram and J. Meghana.

Squad for Denmark Open (October 13 to 16) and Denmark Masters (Oct 20-25): K. Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy.