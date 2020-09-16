Badminton Badminton Satwiksairaj tests negative for COVID, to resume training soon Satwik, who tested positive for COVID two weeks ago, had undergone the mandatory second RT-PCR test on September 14, after completing the quarantine. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 16 September, 2020 18:13 IST India's lead doubles badminton player R. Satwiksairaj with his mother Rangamani in Amalapuram. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 16 September, 2020 18:13 IST India’s leading men’s doubles shuttler R. Satwiksairaj will return to training soon after having tested negative for COVID-19.Satwik, who tested positive for COVID two weeks ago, had undergone the mandatory second RT-PCR test on September 14, after completing the quarantine. The report landed on Wednesday.“He is feeling weak because of being on medication for the last few days but certainly much better,” his family members confirmed the development.“After the recovery phase, Satwik will start formal fitness training and then play the game,” they added.Satwik had to pull out of the now-postponed Thomas and Uber Cup after being hit by the virus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos