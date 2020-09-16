Satwiksairaj tests negative for COVID, to resume training soon

India’s leading men’s doubles shuttler R. Satwiksairaj will return to training soon after having tested negative for COVID-19.

Satwik, who tested positive for COVID two weeks ago, had undergone the mandatory second RT-PCR test on September 14, after completing the quarantine. The report landed on Wednesday.

“He is feeling weak because of being on medication for the last few days but certainly much better,” his family members confirmed the development.

“After the recovery phase, Satwik will start formal fitness training and then play the game,” they added.

Satwik had to pull out of the now-postponed Thomas and Uber Cup after being hit by the virus.