Badminton Badminton BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup after multiple withdrawals Scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, the Thomas and Uber Cup was set mark the resumption of international badminton. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:51 IST Several countries had withdrawn from the the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup which was scheduled to be held in Aarhus. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:51 IST The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that the Thomas and Uber Cup will be postponed after a series of withdrawals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, the Thomas and Uber Cup was set mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March because of the virus.Read: Indonesia withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cup Countries that withdrew include Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.India’s build-up to the event has also been hit by the pandemic. A proposed preparatory camp in Hyderabad had to be cancelled after players refused to accept the quarantine conditions set by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).The Indian challenge was set to be spearheaded by reigning world champion P. V. Sindhu, who had pulled out initially citing personal reasons but was convinced to reverse her decision by the national federation.The BWF, which has repeatedly rejigged the international calendar due to the pandemic, said participants at the tournament will not have to undergo quarantine after landing in Denmark if they had a negative COVID-19 test report. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos