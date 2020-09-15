BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup after multiple withdrawals

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that the Thomas and Uber Cup will be postponed after a series of withdrawals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11, the Thomas and Uber Cup was set mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March because of the virus.

Read: Indonesia withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cup

Countries that withdrew include Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

India’s build-up to the event has also been hit by the pandemic. A proposed preparatory camp in Hyderabad had to be cancelled after players refused to accept the quarantine conditions set by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Indian challenge was set to be spearheaded by reigning world champion P. V. Sindhu, who had pulled out initially citing personal reasons but was convinced to reverse her decision by the national federation.

The BWF, which has repeatedly rejigged the international calendar due to the pandemic, said participants at the tournament will not have to undergo quarantine after landing in Denmark if they had a negative COVID-19 test report.