Lakshya, Subhankar lose in Indonesia Masters qualifiers

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey failed to reach the main round of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after losing their qualifying round matches here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Sen, the 2018 world junior championships silver-medallist, lost 13-21 12-21 to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in a 32-minute contest.

Dey, who finished runners-up in the Italian International last month, went down 16-21 12-21 to another Thai player Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a qualifying round match that lasted 38 minutes.

Top Indians like P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy, P Kashyap ansd Sameer Verma in men’s singles will play in the main round of the BWF Super 500 tournament.