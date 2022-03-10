More Sports Badminton Badminton Para shuttler Sukant Kadam leapfrogs to world no 2 spot in SL 4 category Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam has achieved world no 2 ranking in SL 4 category following his exploits in the international circuit in the last three months. PTI NEW DELHI 10 March, 2022 22:03 IST FILE PHOTO: Para shuttler Sukant Kadam - Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993)/Twitter PTI NEW DELHI 10 March, 2022 22:03 IST Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam has achieved world no 2 ranking in SL 4 category following his exploits in the international circuit in the last three months.Kadam had claimed gold medals at Uganda Para International tournament, National Para Badminton Tournament and the recently-concluded Spanish Para badminton International II."I am really excited on becoming world no 2, I have trained really hard to reach here, but this is just the start of my journey. Right now, my focus is performing and giving my best in this tournament. This is an important year and I wish I continue performing at this high level," Kadam said in a release.READ: Srikanth wins, Sindhu suffers shock defeat in German Open second round The Indian kick started his Spanish Para Badminton International 2022 Grade I tournament on Thursday with an easy 21-13, 21-11 win over Germany's Marcel Adam.He had previously defeated Adam in straight sets in the Spanish Para badminton International II last week to clinch the gold.In the rankings chart, Kadam is behind French Lucas Mazur, who is currently world no 1 in the SL 4 category. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :