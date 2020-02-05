PBL 5 LIVE: Hyderabad Hunters 0-1 Pune 7 Aces; Chirag/Setiawan win men's doubles

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 between Hyderabad Hunters and Pune 7 Aces at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

SCORES READ [ HYDERABAD HUNTERS - PUNE 7 ACES]

GAME 2

9-6 Mithun is gutted for mistiming a reverse, sliced smash. The birdie finds the net.

8-6 Quick comeback from Priyanshu and Mithun has halved the deficit. Unforced error from Priyanshu as he zips it long.

8-5 Priyanshu's push floats long.

8-4 Priyanshu's overhead drop, cross-court off his forehand, falls wide.

8-3 Priyanshu is on fire in this game. Once again, Mithun has been extremely poor with his return. Sending down easy return to the centre of the court, giving Priyanshu plenty of options to place his drops/ smashes. Credit to Priyanshu for mixing it up well and he wins this point with another inside-out smash.

7-3 Sensational from the 18-year-old Priyanshu. From the baseline, drills a cross-court smash past Mithun's backhand.

6-3 Error from Priyanshu and Mithun reduces the parity by a point.

6-2 Oh, too good from Rajawat. Another down the line, forehand smash TO WIN THE POINT. Mithun has looked more defensive and tentative in the second game and that has allowed Priyanshu to run riot so far.

5-2 Priyanshu is all over Mithun in the second game and looks like he will be forcing a decider

4-2 389 KPH. Priyanshu is sending down some mighty smashes past Mithun.

3-2 Priyanshu is eager for another tap at the net, but this time the birdie fails to cross over.

3-1 Loose lift from back court by Mithun and it allows Priyanshu with enough time on the approach and play a tap for a winner.

2-1 Priyanshu is pumped as he gets this smash right. 397 kph. WOW.

1-1 Full-blooded half-smash down the line from Priyanshu, but it falls just wide.

1-0 Lovely service return from Priyanshu, who places it over Mithun to perfection.

Mithun to serve first.

GAME 1- Mithun wins 15-11

11-15 MITHUN MANJUNATH WINS HIS FIRST-EVER GAME IN HIS FIRST-EVER GAME AT THE PBL. The 21-year-old is beaming with confidence and has a real shot at breaking Priyanshu's Trump. Coming to the point, the Hunters player shoots a lift long.

11-14 Another good smash from Mithun. His tumble sets Priyanshu off, who skies the lift and then Mithun takes the opportunity with both hands by hammering a down the line smash.

11-13 Mithun approaches the net with great speed to hammer down a body line smash at Priyanshu, who has no answers with the retun.

10-12 What a rally. 31 shots long. Both players maneuvering the shuttle with excellence and in the end, Mithun places a down the line smash in the corner and Priyanshu has to dive to get it back. This means Mithun has the whole court to himself for a winner.

10-11 Half-smash from Priyanshu and it falls just wide. He challenges it and the replay shows that the birdie is wide. Well wide, actually.

10-10 Scores level again. Priyanshu with a delightful drop and Mithun can only hit it as far as the net.

9-10 Lead back with Mithun as Priyanshu concedes the point with an unforced error. Nets the cross-court, backhand flick.

9-9 Priyanshu is right back. A smash that Mithun isn't able to cross over the net.

8-9 Mithun calls for a review after hitting the forehand drive wide. The on-court decision was upheld.

7-9 Priyanshu shows he has got a monstrous smash too, as he makes the most of an easy lift from Mithun by winning the point with a down the line smash off his forehand.

6-9 How about that for a resumption? 383 kph smash down the line.

6-8 347 KPH SMASH AS MITHUN TAKES THE LEAD ON THE TURN. Good drop first, draws Priyanshu forward for a loopy lift and then closes the point with a cross-court, forehand smash.

6-7 Good smash from Mithun, as he aims it close to the body line of Priyanshu and the latter is only able to net the return.

6-5 Placement and timing. Brilliant badminton from Priyanshu. It was a half-smash down the line, alright. But it was still fast at 323 kph.

5-5 Scores level as Mithun nets an attempted smash.

4-5 Priyanshu claws back into the first game. He forces Mithun deep on his backhand by placing the shuttle into the corner over him. Mithun returns it loose and enables Priyanshu to drill in the smash.

3-4 Priyanshu plays the overhead backhand with soft hands and Mithun, despite lunging forward, isn't able to keep up.

1-3 Impressive beginning from Mithun. No nerves on debut thus far. Loose return from Priyanshu and Mithun attacks the net for a backhand push at the body of Priyanshu.

1-2 But this error doesn't take any confidence off Mithun as he nails a brilliant inside-out smash that Priyanshu returns wide.

1-1 Long rally and Priyanshu emerges on top as Mithun slams the attempted jump smash into the net.

0-1 Mithun wins his first PBL point with a forehand, down the line smash.

Mithun To serve first. Let's get going.

Mithun of Pune makes his PBL debut and is ranked higher than Priyanshu. This is Hyderabad's Trump match.

Match 2: First men's doubles encounter between Hyderabad's Priyanshu Rajawat (TRUMP)and Pune's Mithun Manjunath.

As easy as it gets. Pune takes a 1-0 lead with a straight-games, 15-12, 15-9 win by Hendra Setiawan/Chirag Shetty over Ben Lane/Sean Vendy.

Game 2- Hendra/Chirag win 15-9

9-15 GAME AND MATCH HENDRA AND CHIRAG. The pair's stellar run continues this season. Coming to the point, Vendy mis-hits a flat tap and the shuttle hits the edge of his racket and drops.

9-14 Lane with a great smash at Hendra, who attempts a return through his legs, but fails.

8-14 Chirag's drop end up into the net.

7-12 ONE MAN SHOW IN THIS POINT AND IT WAS CHIRAG. Lane and Vendy unleashed a flurry of smashes at Chirag, one after another, and the youngster returned them all with an incredible show of defence. Eventually, the Hunters pair shoot a lift long.

7-11 Brilliant serve from Vendy, who wins the point with an ace. Hendra is completely outfoxed

4-10 Lane's tumble at the net fails to cross over.

4-9 Vendy and Chirag go head-to-head but the former slaps the shuttle into the net.

4-8 The master is at work. A small exchange between Hendra and Lane. Hendra wins the point with a deceptive tap past Lane.

4-7 First into the body and second into the net. Vendy does well to negotiate the first smash from Hendra, but the latter nets the next one.

3-7 Ben Lane, from back court, nets the backhand, cross-court flick.

3-6 This time, Hendra pulls off a smash off his own, past Vendy's backhand.

3-5 What a return from Ben Lane. Hendra's serve is a tad loose and Lane is all over it with a hard smash. Hendra's return flies wide.

2-4 Chirag nets his backhand lift.

1-3 Hendra with a gigantic down the line smash and Ben Lane's left-handed forehand push slams into the net.

1-2 Another service error from Hendra. This time, the shuttle is into the net.

0-2 Vendy's smash shoots long and Chirag does well to back off and let the shuttle fall out.

0-1 Vendy's dribble at the net fails to cross over.

Hendra to serve first.

GAME 1- Hendra/Chirag win 15-12

12-15 AN ERROR ON THE SERVE FROM SEAN VENDY AS HENDRA/CHIRAG TAKE GAME 1. The serve was short, it grazes the tape and falls out of bounds.

12-14 Hendra misses a flat push, probably because of the lights, as Hyderabad pulls one back.

11-14 Ben Lane with a forehand, cross-court smash to pull a point back.

10-14 VINTAGE FROM THE MASTER, HENDRA. First, great flat exchanges between Vendy and Shetty and then Hendra, from back court, plays a delightful drop to force a loose return. Then charges to the net for a smashing winner.

10-13 What a rally! Lane and Vendy did so well to fend off the drops and smashes and eventually, Hendra closes the point with a smash at the net.

10-12 Setiawan's serve, the backhand flip, travels wide.

9-12 Shetty coming good with the smashes once again.

8-11 Great recovery from the Pune duo. Setiawan had to rush deep to his forehand for a get but Shetty compliments him well as he drills in a huge smash for a winner.

8-9 Shetty's return, from Vendy, finds the net.

7-9 Brutal and it's that man again. Hendra latches on to an easy lift at the net nd puts the point to bed with an easy put-away smash.

7-8 Hendra's flat, forehand push finds the net.

6-8 But the lead at the break is with Pune as once again, Hendra asserts his authority at the net with an overhead, half smash for the winner.

6-7 Brilliant drop from Vendy. Far at back court, he lines up for a jump smash and then plays it with soft hands.

4-7 Shetty with a hefty smash at Vendy's body line, whose return rams into the net.

3-5 Smart push from Lane. He makes full use of a poor service return from Shetty and has loads of space to place his backhand, cross-court push for a winner.

1-5 Chirag Shetty in the thick of action now as he smashes the shuttle in the gap between Lane and Vendy.

1-3 Can't afford to be loose with the returns when Hendra's at the net as he will punish you with half-smashes, just like he did there.

1-2 First point of the night for Lane and Vendy.

0-1 Instantly, a little help from the net for Setiawan, as his service return catches the tape and trickles over.

Hyderabad to serve first.

The players are all set to begin the proceedings in Hyderabad. It's men's doubles time.

Match 1: Men's doubles encounter between Hyderabad's Ben Lane/Sean Vendy and Pune's Chirag Shetty/Hendra Setiawan

Miracle needed for Hyderabad?

Hyderabad needs nothing short of a miracle to finish in Top 4 of the league table. Hyderabad, with just 10 points, is second from bottom. It will be taking on Pune 7 Aces, which is third in the table with 18 points.

ORDER OF PLAY- Coming soon

Matches Hyderabad Hunters Pune 7 Aces MD Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Chirag Shetty/Hendra Setiawan MS1 Priyanshu Rajawat (TRUMP) Mithun Manjunath WS P.V. Sindhu Rituparna Das XD Vladimir Ivanov/N. Sikki Reddy (TRUMP) Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock MS2 Sourabh Verma Loh Kean Yew

SQUADS Hyderabad Hunters squad: Ben Lane, Daren Liew, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, N. Sikki Reddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, PV Sindhu, Sean Vendy, Sourabh Verma, Vladimir Ivanov Coach Rajendra Kumar Jakkampudi, Pune 7 Aces squad: Arjun MR, Chirag Shetty, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Hendra Setiawan, Kazumasa Sakai, Loh Kean Yew, Mithun Manjunath, Rituparna Das, Thi Thrang Vu, Tse Ying, Suet: Coach Anand Pawar

LIVE STREAMING: