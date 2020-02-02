PBL LIVE: Mumbai Rockets takes 1-0 lead against Hyderabad Hunters

Hello and welcome to the highlights of Sunday's Premier Badminton League (PBL) match at the G. M. C. Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

OVERALL SCORE OF THE TIE: Hyderabad Hunters 0 - 1 Mumbai Rockets.

Next up, it is Mumbai Rockets' trump match. Parupalli Kashyap will play for two points against Daren Liew in the men's singles.

8-15: MUMBAI TAKES THE OPENING MATCH OF THE TIE! The Kims have played some high-quality badminton.

8-13: The Rockets pair are drawing their opponents into making mistakes here. Ivanov and Lane have been absolutely outplayed tonight.

7-11: Few more consecutive points for the Kims. Same pattern as the first game. Ivanov gets a warning from the chair umpire for changing the shuttle without her concern.

7-7: Close second game so far. Some similarity in the scoreline. It was 7-7 in the first game as well. These two bottom-placed teams (6th & 7th) need to win big tonight to have any chance to make the semis.

5-5: Some unforced errors from the Mumbai duo gives the Hunters an opening. Ivanov is pumping up the crowd a bit.

3-4: Wonderful smash from Ivanov. That one was set up by Ben Lane though. They had a bit of luck on their side as well as the shuttle just brushed the end line there.

1-3: Another set of top notch smashes from the Kims. Ivanov and Lane are struggling to return here. They have to improve their service game to make a comeback in this match.

GAME - 2

10-15: AND MUMBAI TAKES THE FIRST GAME! CHALLENGE SUCCESSFUL FOR THE ROCKETS AS WELL. The final shot was called out but the Kims immediately challenged it and got the decision in their favour much to the frustration of Ivanov and Lane.

8-14: Mumbai is close to sealing the first game. Hyderabad had started off in bright fashion but now are close to conceding the opening game. Kim Sa Rang's jump smashes are just delightful to watch.

7-12: Seven straight points for the Kims now. There's nothing much Ivanov and Lane can do here because their opponents are playing some flawless badminton.

7-9: AND MUMBAI TAKES THE LEAD! Kim Sa Rang has amazing reflexes. After the serve, he is anticipating the returns to perfection.

7-7: SCORES LEVEL!! A couple of poor serves from the Hunters duo here. The Kims from Mumbai are a delight to watch. They were partners in the BWF circuit for long and that shows on the court.

6-4: Still a two-point lead for the home side. Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang are complementing each other well. Ben Lane has exhibited a good net game at the other side as well.

4-2: Much deserved lead for Hyderabad. Ivanov is putting his height advantage to good use. He is ab;e to come up with smashes out of nowhere.

GAME - 1

AND WE'RE UNDERWAY!

The men's doubles encounter will open the tie!

- ORDER OF PLAY - 1) Men's Doubles: Ben Lane/Vladimir Ivanov vs Kim Gi Jung/ Kim Sa Rang. 2) Men's Singles: Daren Liew vs Parupalli Kashyap (Trump Match). 3) Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (Trump Match) vs Shreyanshi Pardeshi. 4) Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Lee Dong Keun. 5) Mixed Doubles: Vladimir Ivanov/Sikki Reddy vs Kim Sa Rang/Pia Zebadiah.

Where to watch Premier Badminton League Season 5?

The Star Sports Network will telecast all the PBL 2020 matches live. Hotstar will be providing the live online streaming.