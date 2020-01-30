PBL Season 5: Unbeaten Pune 7 Aces thumps Chennai Superstarz

Pune 7 Aces surprised table-topper Chennai Superstarz 5-2 in tie 11 of the Premier Badminton League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

However, Chennai continues to be at the top with 15 points, while Pune moved up a spot to second with 14 points.

For Pune, the left-right combination of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock proved to be too good for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Jessica Pugh in the mixed doubles match as the husband-wife pair wrapped up the match 15-10, 15-12 with a high quality display of great coordination at the net and Chris' telling smashes.

Later, in the Trump match for Chennai, world No. 30 Kirsty Gilmour made short work of world No.100 Rituparna Das with a 15-10, 15-12 win.

The Scottish player mixed some great cross-court strokes with delectable drops to repeatedly push the young Indian on to the backfoot.

Then the focus was on the fast-improving world No. 32 Lakshya Sen of Chennai. And, he too had a convincing 11-6 lead in the first game before Loh Ken Yew picked five points in-a-row to eventually win the game.

In the second game, Lakshya again led 6-4, relying more on his big smashes down the line and to take the issue into the decider.

In the decider, Yew raised the bar and was vastly superior to outsmart the young Indian shuttler, getting those cross-court drops to near perfection to win the contest.

With team scores tied two-all, the onus was on Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan for Pune's Trump match.

And, they lived up to the expectations with a clinical performance under pressure. After losing the first game 15-12, Satwiksairaj and Sumeeth Reddy did fight back brilliantly to level the scores at 14-all, after trailing 7-11. But, when it mattered most, they faltered to give Pune an unbeatable lead.