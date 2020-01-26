LIVE: PBL Season 5: Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League!

Order of Play:

Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

Men's Singles: Subhankar Dey vs Sourabh Verma Mixed Doubles: Shin Baek Cheol /Christina Pedersen (Trump) vs Vladimir Ivanov/ Sikki Reddy Women's Singles: Tanvi Lad vs P.V. Sindhu Men's Singles: Wong Wing Ki Vincent vs Daren Liew (Trump) Men's Doubles: Ko Sung Hyun/ Shin Baek Cheol vs Vladimir Ivanov/ Ben Lane

Live Blog:

Match 1: Men's Singles: Subhankar Dey vs Sourabh Verma

Game 3:

Game 2:



12-15: Sourabh takes it to the decider. One of the longest men's singles match we have seen so far. It is 46 minutes into the tie already and we still have a game to go.

12-14: A cross-court smash to set up a game point from Sourabh. He is on a freakish winning run now. Not giving an inch to Subhankar.

12-13: A quick reflex smash from Sourabh to take the lead.

12-12: Sourabh with another soft play to get the net winner. He flicks it from the net to the cross court side. Subhankar was nowhere near that to pick it up.

12-11: Another change in pace as he jumps to execute a drop at the net. Soft touch for the win.

11-10: Yet another beautiful rally from the two. As usual, Sourabhh on the offense and Subhankar managing to retrieve whatever is thrown at us. But Sourabh gets the bragging rights for this one with a body smash.

10-9: Sourabh sets up the point with net play and smacks it to the back of the court. He is already a game down and is doing all he can to close the gap.

9-8: A desperate Sourabh goes for a 320 kmph smash to bring an end to Subhankar's 6-point streak.

8-7: Uh ho. It's a repeat of the first game. subhankar gets Sourabh to err at the net. It is eerily similar to the kind of points Subhankar gained in the first game.

6-7: Subhankar came back strongly around this time in the first game. He is continuing the trend in the second game as well.

3-7: A deceptive angled drop to the forecourt from Sourabh has Subhankar glued to a spot. Sourabh, the higher ranked player among the two, is flaunting his skills at the moments. A variety of shots for the points so far. Totally unpredictable.

3-5: Sourabh Verma with two clinical smashes to build a two-point lead.

1-3: A smash down the line, a cross-court drop from the net and an away shot from Subhankar - Sourabh back in business in the second game. He did lead for most of the first game and yet conceded it with some costly misses. He wouldn't want to repeat that.

1-0: A great deep smash down the line from Subhankar to kickstart what promises to be a fiery second game.

Game 1:

15-14: Another drop shot attempt, another error from Sourabh as Subhankar takes the first game despite trailing for the first half of it. Subhankar lifted his game when it mattered.

14-14: Net play goes wrong for Sourabh, not enough force for the shuttle to cross the net.

13-14: Sourabh sets up gaime point.

13-11: Great pickup from Subhankar off a sharp smash to keep the shuttle in play. The rally stretches to 43 shots and Subhankar wins for his perserverance.

12-11: Sourabh gets a forehand winner and then induces a net error with a full smash to level the scores.

11-9: Subhankar, gaining in confidence, gets quick points to level scores and then move ahead.

8-9: Dey with yet another challenge. He is taking whatever comes his way and going for it. But drift helps the ball land just in from the baseline.

6-9: Verma misses the smash after being in complete control through the rally. He even had Dey on the floor with a sharp return.

5-8: Sourabh and Subhankar engage in a 32-shot rally. As has been the trend in the game so far, Sourabh gets the crucial point.

4-7: Unsuccessful challenge from Subhankar on a tramline call. Sourabh gets it bang on the line to break the flow from Subhankar.

4-6: Back-to-back offensive winners from Subhankar Dey to gain some confidence.

2-5: A soft cross-court placement from Subhankar to break Sourabh's momentum.

1-3: Sourabh Verma is moving well, makes a strong start.

