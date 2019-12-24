Premier Badminton League: BAI keen to host opening ceremony in Chennai

The opening ceremony and the first set of league matches of the Premier Badminton League 2020 have been scheduled at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) asking for permission to organise the inaugural function and the league matches from January 20 to 25 2020.

Chennai last hosted the League, also the first time, when it was in its third season. It was a grand success with the country's star P. V. Sindhu, playing for Chennai Smashers then, hogging all the attention. But the fourth season of the League couldn't be held due to variety of reasons.

“The League was a grand success in Chennai in season three. We would once again like to host the matches in this vivacious city. We seek your permission to host the opening ceremony and the league stage matches at Nehru Indoor Stadium and we need the Stadium for training and practice purposes (from January 17 to 19)," Omar Rashid, Secretary (Events), BAI, wrote to SDAT.

It is reliably learnt that members of Premier Badminton League had a meeting with key officials of SDAT on Tuesday.

All matches will be live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.