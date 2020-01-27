P. V. Sindhu: Ups and downs part of journey

P. V. Sindhu had a few stumbles along the way after her World Championships title win five months ago. She reached the quarterfinals just once in the rest of 2019. But it isn’t anything to be alarmed about as ebbs and flows were part of an athletes’ life, she told media persons here on Sunday.

“You win sometimes, you lose sometimes. After the World Championships, yes, I lost in a couple of tournaments. One needs different strategies for different opponents. For me, on that day, whoever plays best is the winner; that’s what I feel. I think ups and downs are always there; it’s always very important that we come back much stronger and learn from our mistakes,” she said.

Sindhu led Hyderabad Hunters to a 2-1 victory - the season’s first – over Awadhe Warriors, defeating Tanvi Lad in straight sets. Commenting on her team’s performance, she said: “I think Sourabh did really well. He did his part well and the mixed doubles players, we took their Trump. I played my match. We thought Daren [Liew] would win his Trump [match] but unfortunately, he lost his Trump. We would have increased our score if Daren had Taken his trump but never mind, overall our team’s played well.”

Sindhu is likely to play rival and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying later in the week when her team takes on Bengaluru Raptors at home. Anyone could win on any given day, especially given the format of the competition, she clarified while looking ahead to that contest.

“There is still time before then; we’ll be playing NorthEast. It’s important for us first to finish one, and then the other ones,” she said.

She added: “Tai Tzu Ying is a very deceptive player. For me, it’s just on that day, whoever plays well and gives their best is the winner. This is a different atmosphere where anything can happen at any moment. It’s a 15-point format; if it’s 14-all, you get just that one point, that crucial point, it’s anybody’s win.”