PV Sindu and coach Park Tae-Sang part ways before All England Open

Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu and Sourh Korean coach Park Tae-Sang have parted ways, the latter confirmed on his social media account on Friday.

“She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision,” Park posted on Instagram.

World no. 9 Sindhu, who made two first-round exits in 2023 since returning to the court after a hamstring injury, has been trying to retrieve her rhythm. In the recently concluded Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, she lost to unheralded youngster Gao Fangjie during India’s semifinal tie against China.

Earlier on Friday, reports emerged that Sindhu will train with former Malaysian player Hafiz Hashim for the All England Open Badminton Championship in March.

Park had started working with the Indian shuttler in 2019. Sindhu won the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold under the mentorship of Park.

“I’m sorry that I can’t be with her i=until the next Olympics, but now I’m going to support her from afar,” Park added in his message.

MORE TO FOLLOW