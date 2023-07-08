MagazineBuy Print

Sindhu, Lakshya enter semifinals of Canada Open

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 10:20 IST , Calgary, Canada - 2 MINS READ

PTI
P.V. Sindhu in action. (File Photo)
P.V. Sindhu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy | The Hindu
infoIcon

P.V. Sindhu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy | The Hindu

Commonwealth Games champions P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up contrasting wins to advance to the semifinals of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women’s singles quarterfinals late on Friday night.

Sindhu, Lakshya enter quarterfinals of Canada Open

Later, Sen staved off a spirited fight from German qualifier Julien Carraggi 21-8 17-21 21-10 in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

Sindhu will now face world number one Japan’s Yamaguchi and Sen is pitted against fourth seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad has a favourable 14-10 head-to-head record against the top seeded Japanese, who had beaten the Indian in their last meeting at Singapore Open this year.

Sen, on the other hand, has a 1-1 record against Nishimoto, having last played him at the 2022 Japan Open.

Sindhu looked more alert as she zoomed to a 5-1 lead early on. Her trademark smashes and drops troubled Fang Jie, who also committed lot of unforced errors. The Indian entered the break with a 11-6 lead.

Sindhu was quick on her feet and covered the court well, returning everything thrown at her with ease. With the shuttle going to net a few times, Fang Jie reduced the deficit to 10-14 and then 12-16 but Sindhu finished things with two whipping smashes.

The second game started on an even keel with Fang Jie managing a slender 5-3 lead at one stage but Sindhu quickly turned things around, reaching the interval at 11-5 with her opponent finding the net.

It was mostly one-way traffic as Sindhu made her opponent work hard, dominating the rallies to keep moving ahead. Looking for precision, the Chinese missed the lines and soon handed over the match to the Indian with two net errors.

