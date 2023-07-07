Indian sports news wrap, July 7

GOLF

Pranavi makes cut in Singapore; Avani and Seher yet to finish

Pranavi Urs was the only Indian to finish the second round as she carded even par 72 to lie tied 37th at the weather-hit Trust Singapore Ladies Masters here on Friday.

Pranavi will return for the third and final round despite half the field not completing their second round following suspension of play due to torrential rain and threat of lightning.

They will return early on Saturday to finish their second round before the final round gets underway in the USD 100,000 China LPGA event.

Pranavi, who shot 3-over 75 on the first day, had two birdies and a double bogey in her second round.

Avani Prashanth, who suffered double bogeys on the 10th and the 15th in deteriorating weather, was four-over through 15 holes and four-over for the tournament. She was Tied-48th.

Seher Atwal, whose uncle Arjun Atwal won the Singapore Masters at the same club in 2002, also had two doubles on the 16th and 17th after starting with a bogey on 10th.

She made some amends with birdies on 18th and first when play was halted. She was eight-over for the event and Tied-81st and needed at least two more birdies to have a chance to make the cut, which currently looks likely to fall in six-over.

Thailand’s Prima Thammaraks had the day’s best score of five-under 67 in the morning and grabbed the lead at six-under.

She jumped 12 places to hold a one-shot lead over three players, Chinese Taipei’s Chang Tzu-Yi (70), Thai Pakin Kawinpakorn, who was four-under through 14 holes, and China’s Sui Xiang, who was one-over for the day through 12 holes.

Pranavi opened with a birdie on the 10th and seemed to be going great as she played pars and added a second birdie on the third, her 12th hole. Then she had a double bogey on the Par-3 fifth before she parred the last four holes. Despite that she rose 23 places from overnight T-60 to T-37th.

Avani, playing in the afternoon wave, had one bogey on the third but got that shot back with a birdie on sixth to turn in even par.

With dark clouds hanging over the Laguna, a double bogey on 10th was followed by a birdie on 12th, before she double bogeyed again, this time on Par-5 15th.

Play was halted and later suspended soon after. Avani was hoping the break would give her time to recover in the morning.

A tenth tee starter, Seher, after a first round 77, seemed to put herself out of the running for the cut with back-to-back doubles on the 16th and 17th but birdies on 18th and the first gave her an outside chance, which she must grab in the last eight holes in the morning.

Malaysia’s Genevieve Ling (72-68) made one of the big moves of the day with a 68 and rose 19 places to Tied-fifth at four-under.

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (72) was also four-under and tied fifth as was China’s Ji Yuai, who was two-under for the day but still has eight holes to play.

- PTI