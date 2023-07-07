MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs striker Irfan Yadwad

The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 16:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Irfan Yadwad will play for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.
Irfan Yadwad will play for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Irfan Yadwad will play for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennaiyin FC has acquired the services of striker Irfan Yadwad as the club’s sixth signing ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby

The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.

The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United’s run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals.

He also struck 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka’s first-tier football division. Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as the top scorer with eight goals.

“To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” Irfan said.

