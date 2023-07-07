MagazineBuy Print

Man City signs Dutchwoman Roord from Wolfsburg

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 86 times and won the 2017 Women's Euros, played for Arsenal from 2019-2021 and said she was excited to return to England.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 11:08 IST

Reuters
Jill Roord of the Netherlands looks on prior to the friendly against Belgium at Parkstad Limburg Stadion in Kerkrade, Netherlands, on July 2, 2023. 
Jill Roord of the Netherlands looks on prior to the friendly against Belgium at Parkstad Limburg Stadion in Kerkrade, Netherlands, on July 2, 2023.
infoIcon

Jill Roord of the Netherlands looks on prior to the friendly against Belgium at Parkstad Limburg Stadion in Kerkrade, Netherlands, on July 2, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City has signed Dutch midfielder Jill Roord from VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year deal, the Women’s Super League side said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 86 times and won the 2017 Women’s Euros, played for Arsenal from 2019-2021 and said she was excited to return to England.

“I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I’m super excited to start here,” Roord said in a statement.

“I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly ... It’s a young side with plenty of potential, which is very important to me.”

Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona. She scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions.

Roord will join with City after the July 20 to Aug. 20 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

