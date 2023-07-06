MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby

This will be the first outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) for both youngsters, who have shown promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 16:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level.
Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC, on Thursday, roped in goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) for both youngsters, who have shown promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

“I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I’m looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans,” Prateek said.

Chennaiyin FC sign Sachu Siby

Chennaiyin FC sign Sachu Siby | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the other hand, Siby was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League, where he played a vital role in Kerala United’s title-winning campaign.

“Happy to be a part of Chennaiyin FC! This is a dream come true and I will wear the blue with pride and joy. Grateful for this incredible opportunity to chase my passion alongside an amazing team,” Siby said.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season, after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri, as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

