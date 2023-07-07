ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC announces appointment of new leadership group

Former Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC announced the appointment of a new leadership group with Irishman Conor Nestor as the first team coach along with Thangboi Singto who returns to the team as the head coach and Shameel Chembakath who will continue to be the assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Conor Nestor to Hyderabad FC. After three good seasons, we knew we needed the right profile to build for the next few seasons,” said Varun Tripuraneni, HFC owner.

“Conor is a profile we identified early and is someone who understands and fits the club philosophy. His approach has been extremely impressive and I am confident that with Conor, the club will move into a new direction,” he said.

🚨 Introducing the 'Leadership Group' for our Yellow and Black 👊



Coming from 🇮🇪 and adding to the power of 🇮🇳. The trio is ready to take us on a journey, never seen before.



With @Conornestor17, @SingtoThangboi and @imshameel our new era begins now! 💛🖤



Let's go, Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/wubWjc9mMd — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 7, 2023

“Having Thangboi Singto back in the first team is a great boost. Thangboi has vast experience and tremendous knowledge about Indian football. Shameel, who is into his second season with the first team is a young coach who is growing well and is always eager to learn,” Varun said. “The group looks extremely strong and I wish them the very best for the upcoming season and beyond,” he added.

Coach Conor Nestor, a former development officer at FA Ireland, spent three successful seasons in Cambodia, where he also lifted the domestic league trophy in his first season at the club.

“From facilities to the staff, HFC has everything in place at the moment. So, it’s just a question of getting the right players and going forward with the right values to lead the club,” said Connor.

“The club is one of the youngest in the league, but has already established an identity focused around youngsters. I think they have a very bright future and it’s great to be a part of this project,” added the Irishman.

Coach Thangboi Singto who worked as an Assistant Coach for two seasons from 2020-22 is back with the first team as the Head Coach after serving as the Technical Director for the Youth sides.

“The last three seasons at Hyderabad FC have been path breaking,” said Coach Thangboi. “I strongly believe for a team to succeed, the most important, are the players. But the people around the coach, whether it is his coaching staff, whether it is the other people in terms of medical team, in terms of media operations, when you work together as a team, success is more guaranteed than failure,” he added.

The vastly experienced Coach will be working with a familiar name in Shameel, and the duo alongside new arrival Conor will hope to kick start a new chapter in a positive way in the club’s short history.

“I am very excited for the new season,” said coach Thangboi looking forward to the upcoming campaign. “Conor is a passionate guy who has seen the world. Shameel has developed into one of the best Indian coaches over the years. So, I think we can maintain what Hyderabad FC is known for, if we can work in tandem,” he added.

The first team regroups this month for the pre-season ahead of the Durand Cup which kicks off in August.