Saina Nehwal pulls out of PBL Season 5

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), citing lack of preparation time due to poor health and injuries. The fifth season of PBL is slated to take place from January 20 to February 9 next year.

The captain of North Eastern Warriors in season four took to Twitter to make the announcement. "I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better."

The former world No. 1 also apologised to all her fans for pulling out and mentioned that she hopes to back the season after that.

Hey everyone , I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 24, 2019

The current world No. 9 last played the Hong Kong open, where she lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22 in the round of 32. Nehwal's only title in 2019 dates back way to January 27, when won the Indonesia Masters. Since then, she has suffered five first-round defeats this year.