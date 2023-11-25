Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

PREVIEW

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the men’s doubles semifinal of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday.

World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the semifinals after a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the last-eight fixture.

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.

Head-to-head The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will face each other for the first time.