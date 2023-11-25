MagazineBuy Print

Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

China Masters 2023: Here is all you need to know about the men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 11:43 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty (right).
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty (right). | Photo Credit: AP
PREVIEW

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the men’s doubles semifinal of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday.

World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the semifinals after a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the last-eight fixture.

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.

Head-to-head
The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will face each other for the first time.
When and where to watch the China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu?
China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will start approximately at 4:10 pm IST on Saturday, November 25.
The match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

