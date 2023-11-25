MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren

Satwik-Chirag vs He-Ren, LIVE Updates: Catch all the scores and updates from the China Masters semifinal match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and China’s He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu.

Updated : Nov 25, 2023 17:35 IST

Team Sportstar
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 28: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open at Stade Pierre de Coubertin on October 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 28: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open at Stade Pierre de Coubertin on October 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: SHI TANG
lightbox-info

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 28: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open at Stade Pierre de Coubertin on October 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: SHI TANG

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the China Masters semifinal match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu.

The score will read as Satwik-Chirag and He-Ren

  • November 25, 2023 17:38
    4-4

    Chirag’s body smash towards He leaves the Chinese hapless.

  • November 25, 2023 17:37
    2-2

    He’s smash is not received by the Indians, who ensure that parity is ensured.

  • November 25, 2023 17:35
    GAME TWO: 0-1

    Indians are attacked near the body and are unable to defend.

  • November 25, 2023 17:33
    GAME ONE: 21-15

    Third game point opportunity sees the seeded one Indian pair clinching the first game against the Chinese duo.

  • November 25, 2023 17:31
    19-13

    China’s He hits another out.

  • November 25, 2023 17:30
    18-12

    Another unsuccessful for the Indians who hit one outside the backline.

  • November 25, 2023 17:29
    18-10

    Ren hits one wide off the sideline as India increase their point advantage to eight.

  • November 25, 2023 17:28
    16-10

    Chirag’s straight court smash is hard for He to handle.

  • November 25, 2023 17:27
    14-10

    The fast paced rally saw Satwik hitting on right on the body of Ren.

  • November 25, 2023 17:24
    12-9

    Satwik’s attempt to smash lands onto the net.

  • November 25, 2023 17:24
    12-6

    Chirag’s shot near the net to Ren, who doesnt receive it. This leads to India leading by six points.

  • November 25, 2023 17:22
    11-6

    Chirag’s smash leads to the Chinese pair failing to intercept.

  • November 25, 2023 17:20
    10-6

    Challenge by the Indians, who fail to judge the shot as it lands in much to the joy of the Chinese audience, who were heard shouting IN throughout the referral.

  • November 25, 2023 17:18
    9-4

    He is out of balance as he faces Satwik’s cross shot and puts one out.

  • November 25, 2023 17:17
    7-4

    Satwik hits one onto the net.

  • November 25, 2023 17:17
    6-3

    Satwik makes a mistake as the shuttle goes out.

  • November 25, 2023 17:16
    5-2

    A three point lead for the Indians.

  • November 25, 2023 17:15
    3-1

    31 rally shot leads to fierce Chinese attack and Indian defence, later the role reverses and Chirag’s smash does the trick.

  • November 25, 2023 17:13
    1-0

    The shuttle is out and good call by Satwik.

  • November 25, 2023 17:11
    Players arrive

    The two teams are warming up as the Chinese crowd scream Jia Yao.

  • November 25, 2023 17:00
    Updates

    In the match prior to Satwik-Chirag, two Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama and Kodai Naraoka faced off in the men’s singles semifinal with the later defeating former 15-21, 19-21.

  • November 25, 2023 16:40
    Head-to-head

    The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will face each other for the first time.

  • November 25, 2023 16:29
    PREVIEW-

    Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the men’s doubles semifinal of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday.

    World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the semifinals after a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the last-eight fixture.

    Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.

  • November 25, 2023 16:20
    When and where to watch the China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu?

    China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will start approximately at 4:10 pm IST on Saturday, November 25.

    The match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

Related Topics

China Masters /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Ren Xiangyu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair reaches semifinals; Prannoy loses in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu, Srikanth out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment