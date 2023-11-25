China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren

- November 25, 2023 17:384-4
Chirag’s body smash towards He leaves the Chinese hapless.
- November 25, 2023 17:372-2
He’s smash is not received by the Indians, who ensure that parity is ensured.
- November 25, 2023 17:35GAME TWO: 0-1
Indians are attacked near the body and are unable to defend.
- November 25, 2023 17:33GAME ONE: 21-15
Third game point opportunity sees the seeded one Indian pair clinching the first game against the Chinese duo.
- November 25, 2023 17:3119-13
China’s He hits another out.
- November 25, 2023 17:3018-12
Another unsuccessful for the Indians who hit one outside the backline.
- November 25, 2023 17:2918-10
Ren hits one wide off the sideline as India increase their point advantage to eight.
- November 25, 2023 17:2816-10
Chirag’s straight court smash is hard for He to handle.
- November 25, 2023 17:2714-10
The fast paced rally saw Satwik hitting on right on the body of Ren.
- November 25, 2023 17:2412-9
Satwik’s attempt to smash lands onto the net.
- November 25, 2023 17:2412-6
Chirag’s shot near the net to Ren, who doesnt receive it. This leads to India leading by six points.
- November 25, 2023 17:2211-6
Chirag’s smash leads to the Chinese pair failing to intercept.
- November 25, 2023 17:2010-6
Challenge by the Indians, who fail to judge the shot as it lands in much to the joy of the Chinese audience, who were heard shouting IN throughout the referral.
- November 25, 2023 17:189-4
He is out of balance as he faces Satwik’s cross shot and puts one out.
- November 25, 2023 17:177-4
Satwik hits one onto the net.
- November 25, 2023 17:176-3
Satwik makes a mistake as the shuttle goes out.
- November 25, 2023 17:165-2
A three point lead for the Indians.
- November 25, 2023 17:153-1
31 rally shot leads to fierce Chinese attack and Indian defence, later the role reverses and Chirag’s smash does the trick.
- November 25, 2023 17:131-0
The shuttle is out and good call by Satwik.
- November 25, 2023 17:11Players arrive
The two teams are warming up as the Chinese crowd scream Jia Yao.
- November 25, 2023 17:00Updates
In the match prior to Satwik-Chirag, two Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama and Kodai Naraoka faced off in the men’s singles semifinal with the later defeating former 15-21, 19-21.
- November 25, 2023 16:40Head-to-head
The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will face each other for the first time.
- November 25, 2023 16:29PREVIEW-
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the men’s doubles semifinal of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday.
World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the semifinals after a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the last-eight fixture.
Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.
- November 25, 2023 16:20When and where to watch the China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu?
China Masters men’s doubles semifinal between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu will start approximately at 4:10 pm IST on Saturday, November 25.
The match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.
