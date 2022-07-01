Badminton Badminton Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Malaysia Open quarterfinal India's P V Sindhu lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in three games in the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Team Sportstar 01 July, 2022 15:08 IST FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu - AP Team Sportstar 01 July, 2022 15:08 IST India's P V Sindhu lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in three games in the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu won the first game 21-13. However, world number two Tai came back strongly to take the next two games 21-15, 21-13 and progress to the semifinal.Later in the day, H S Prannoy will face Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the men's singles quarterfinal.More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :