BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu qualifies for knockouts

India's P. V. Sindhu progressed to the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li.

PTI
02 December, 2021 15:45 IST

P. V. Sindhu will next face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. - AP

PTI
India's P. V. Sindhu progressed to the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li in her second group A match in Bali on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Sindhu, the only Indian to win the prestigious title in 2018 and a finalist a year before, outplayed World No. 23 Li 21-10, 21-13 in 31 minutes.

The reigning world champion will square off against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand next in her last group match.

