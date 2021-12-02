More Sports Badminton Badminton BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu qualifies for knockouts India's P. V. Sindhu progressed to the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li. PTI 02 December, 2021 15:45 IST P. V. Sindhu will next face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. - AP PTI 02 December, 2021 15:45 IST India's P. V. Sindhu progressed to the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li in her second group A match in Bali on Thursday.RELATED - Srikanth, Ponappa-Reddy suffer defeatsThe 26-year-old Sindhu, the only Indian to win the prestigious title in 2018 and a finalist a year before, outplayed World No. 23 Li 21-10, 21-13 in 31 minutes.The reigning world champion will square off against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand next in her last group match. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :