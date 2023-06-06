Singapore Open 2023: Sindhu exits in first round; Srikanth, Arjun-Dhruv duo enter second round

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the first round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Tuesday.
The match went to three games with Sindhu failing to stage a comeback after losing the second game. The Indian lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to the Japanese in a match that went on for an hour.
In the men’s event, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the second round.
Srikanth defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in 43 minutes with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-19.
On the other hand, the Indian duo of Arjun and Dhruv beat France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-16, 21-15 in 42 minutes.
Other Indians, who will be seen in action today include Malaysia Masters winner H S Prannoy, CWG medallist Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, French Open 2022 winners Satwik-Chirag, Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap.
