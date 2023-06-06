Magazine

Singapore Open 2023: Sindhu exits in first round; Srikanth, Arjun-Dhruv duo enter second round

India’s Kidambi Srikanth and men’s double pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the second round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 10:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s P. V. Sindhu in action.
India’s P. V. Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s P. V. Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the first round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Tuesday.

The match went to three games with Sindhu failing to stage a comeback after losing the second game. The Indian lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to the Japanese in a match that went on for an hour.

In the men’s event, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the second round.

Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore Open

Srikanth defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in 43 minutes with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-19.

On the other hand, the Indian duo of Arjun and Dhruv beat France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-16, 21-15 in 42 minutes.

Other Indians, who will be seen in action today include Malaysia Masters winner H S Prannoy, CWG medallist Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, French Open 2022 winners Satwik-Chirag, Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
