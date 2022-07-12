Badminton

Arjun, Dhruv sail into pre-quarters of Singapore Open badminton

Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker.

PTI
Singapore 12 July, 2022 20:59 IST
Singapore 12 July, 2022 20:59 IST
The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round.

The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker.

Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced into the men’s doubles pre-quarter finals of the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19 21-9 in 34 minutes.

The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round.

Also Read
BAI to conduct CWG camp in Hyderabad

Shyam Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala crashed out in the first round, going down 21-15 19-21 21-17 to local duo of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean in a hard-fought three-game tie lasting 50 minutes.

Indian top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have withdrawn from the event as the latter is recovering from an injury.

In women’s d oubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were no challenge to second seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won 21-7 21-18 in 35 minutes.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Indians at Glasgow: How they stack up

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us