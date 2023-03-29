Spain Masters Super 300: Satwik-Chirag duo retires; Gayatri-Treesa pair out; Srikanth, Aakarshi through to second round

Swiss Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retired midway in the first round of the Spain Masters Super 300 event on Wednesday.

The top Indian pair were 9-11 against Japan’s Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei when they decided to quit.

Kidambi Srikanth edged Thailand’s Thammasin Sitthikom 21-11, 25-27, 23-21 in a match that lasted a minute and five seconds.

In the women’s double event, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand failed to conquer the Japanese pairing of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto and ended the match with 18-21, 16-21 scoreline in 39 minutes.

India’s Aakarshi Kashyap came from behind to defeat Michelle Li of Canada. The sixth seeded Canadian took the first game 21-12, however, Aakarshi bounced back 21-15, 21-18 in the next two games.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will face Thammasin Sitthikom of Thailand and Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann, respectively.