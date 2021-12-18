Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Score, BWF World Championships Semifinal: Seasoned Srikanth faces young Lakshya in historic semifinal

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the men's singles semifinal of the BWF World Championships 2021 between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls in Huelva, Spain.

Kidambi Srikanth 17 4 Lakshya Sen 21 8

Srikanth 17-21, 4-6 Lakshya - Srikanth lifts one from the net but Sen judges it correctly as it lands past the baseline.

Srikanth 17-21, 2-4 Lakshya - Srikanth needs to get his act together here. Another one sent into the net.

Srikanth 17-21, 1-1 Lakshya - A confident smash from Lakshya.

Srikanth 17-21 Lakshya - First blood to Lakshya! The 20-year-old sends Srikanth to the back of the net and finishes the rally with a delightful drop shot, totally out of Srikanth's reach.

Srikanth 17-20 Lakshya - Mistakes from a visibly nervous Srikanth are just not ending as he tries another winner and sends it wide. Three game points for Sen.

Srikanth 17-17 Lakshya - Bad miss from Srikanth. Easy drive shot for the taking but he manages to only hit the net.

Srikanth 16-16 Lakshya - What a rally! Both players testing each other to the limit and eventually, it is Lakshya who sends one into the net. Parity restored.

Srikanth 13-16 Lakshya - Excellent cross-court smash from the youngster leaves the seasoned campaigner on all-fours on the court.

Srikanth 11-15 Lakshya - Lovely set up by Lakshya. Perfect net shot followed by a quick kill.

Srikanth 11-13 Lakshya - This time it is Lakshya who goes for the glory jump smash and misses the line.

Srikanth 10-11 Lakshya - Down the line drop shot from Srikanth leaves no chance for Lakshya to retrieve it.

Srikanth 8-11 Lakshya - And the youngster has the lead going into the mid-game interval.

Srikanth 8-10 Lakshya - Srikanth is going for the winners and missing them by quite a margin. Another one goes wide.

Srikanth 7-8 Lakshya - Srikanth drives one wide. Lakshya takes the lead for the first time.

Srikanth 6-6 Lakshya - Lots of net shots early on from both the players. Lakshya finishes the rally with a beautiful drop shot.

Srikanth 6-4 Lakshya - Srikanth wrong-footed Lakshya and the youngster could not get back in the right position to send the shuttle over the net.

Srikanth 4-2 Lakshya - Short life from Lakshya allows Srikanth to smash one down at his body.

Srikanth 2-2 Lakshya - An attempted cross-court smash from Sri just goes wide.

Srikanth 1-0 Lakshya - A nice rally to start the proceedings. Sri gets the first point as Lakshya hits one into the net.

AND THE SEMIFINAL BEGINS!

The warm-up is done. Srikanth to serve.

The two Indians have entered the court. Lakshya Sen won the toss and chose far side of the court.

Match Preview

In a historic first, India was assured of at least two medals in the men's singles competition of the ongoing BWF World Badminton Championships after the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen entered their maiden semifinals of the marque event on Friday.

India is assured of at least a silver as Srikanth and Sen will face each other in the first semifinal on Saturday.

Srikanth, seeded 12th in the showpiece tournament, sent Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands packing with a 21-8, 21-7 win in his quarterfinal that lasted just 26 minutes.

And then the unseeded Sen fought his heart out to get the better of China's Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in an enthralling three-game final eight encounter lasting one hour and seven minutes.

Srikanth & Lakshya joined the elite list @srikidambi became the only 3rd MS shuttler while @lakshya_sen joins as the 4th and youngest Male shuttler to add a medal to his name at the #WorldChampionships #BWFWorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/jVVaLspTUZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

"I was confident in rallying it out. Both of us made some mistakes. At 20-all I slipped but I managed to pull off a winner and I got a bit lucky," said Sen.

"I haven't played Srikanth in three years, it's been a while, so it will be a good match. He's playing really well, he's beaten opponents in single digits this week.

"I'm also playing well, and we both play an attacking style. Let's see who makes the final. India is assured of a finalist, so that's a good thing. I will go all out," he added.

Srikanth said, "I just told myself I had to be in the match, I didn't want to give a big lead or make easy mistakes, I had to be focussed."

"I'm happy to reach this stage. Coming into this tournament, I was only thinking of the first round. From there it was only about the next match."

The two will join the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the male Indian medal winners at the showpiece.

Where to watch?

Men's Singles semifinal of the BWF World Championships between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be live telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar tentatively from 11 pm onwards on Saturday, December 18.