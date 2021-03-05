Swiss Open: Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

Olympic hopeful B. Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game loss to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinals as Indian shuttlers had a dismal outing at the Swiss Open here on Friday.

Praneeth, who finished runner-up in the last edition, lost 14-21, 17-21 to Jia in 45 minutes to bow out of the tournament.

Ajay Jayaram's campaign ended after a demoralising 9-21, 6-21 loss to eighth seeded Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in another last eight men's singles match.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa fought hard before going down 17-21, 21-16, 8-21 to fifth seeds Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia in quarterfinals of the mixed doubles competition.

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will play her women's singles quarterfinals later on Friday.