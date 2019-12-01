Syed Modi International: Sourabh Verma loses in the final

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma’s impressive run at the Syed Modi International tournament ended with a straight-games loss to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei in the men’s singles final in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Verma, who has won two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, went down 15-21, 17-21 to the world No. 22 in 48 minutes to miss out on a maiden Super 300 crown.

Verma entered the final with a 1-1 head-to-head record against Tzu Wei, having lost narrowly to hime at the Tong Yun Kai Cup in March.

The duo engaged in long rallies with Verma trailing 1-3 initially, but the Indian soon managed to make it 4-3 in his favour.

Tzu Wei then tried to play closer to the net and it worked as he not only drew parity at 8-8 but led 10-8.

Verma grabbed two points before finding the net as Tzu Wei held a slender 11-10 lead at the break.

The Taiwanese shuttler dominated the proceedings after the interval and opened up an 18-13 lead after the Indian went long.

Tzu Wei eventually sealed the opening game after Verma made a judgement error at the backline.

In the second game, Verma struggled with length and lagged 0-5 at the start. A superb backhand shot gave him a point, but Tzu Wei put a lot of power in his smashes to make life difficult for the Indian.

Verma fought his way back to narrow the gap to 5-7 before a focussed Tzu Wei managed to hold on to a three-point lead at the break.

The momentum shifted in Verma’s favour after the breather as he clawed his way back at 13-13 when Tzu Wei went wide.

Tzu Wei broke the run of play with a body smash before Verma returned the favour and grabbed the lead for the first time in the second game at 15-14.

The Taiwanese, however, again took the lead and grabbed three championship points and sealed the match when Verma went long again.