More Sports Badminton Badminton Syed Modi International: Sourabh Verma loses in the final Sourabh Verma lost to Taiwan’s Wang Tzu Wei 15-21, 17-21 in the men's singles final of Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. PTI LUCKNOW 01 December, 2019 17:03 IST PTI LUCKNOW 01 December, 2019 17:03 IST Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma’s impressive run at the Syed Modi International tournament ended with a straight-games loss to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei in the men’s singles final in Lucknow on Sunday.The 26-year-old Verma, who has won two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, went down 15-21, 17-21 to the world No. 22 in 48 minutes to miss out on a maiden Super 300 crown.Verma entered the final with a 1-1 head-to-head record against Tzu Wei, having lost narrowly to hime at the Tong Yun Kai Cup in March.The duo engaged in long rallies with Verma trailing 1-3 initially, but the Indian soon managed to make it 4-3 in his favour.Tzu Wei then tried to play closer to the net and it worked as he not only drew parity at 8-8 but led 10-8.Verma grabbed two points before finding the net as Tzu Wei held a slender 11-10 lead at the break.The Taiwanese shuttler dominated the proceedings after the interval and opened up an 18-13 lead after the Indian went long.Tzu Wei eventually sealed the opening game after Verma made a judgement error at the backline.In the second game, Verma struggled with length and lagged 0-5 at the start. A superb backhand shot gave him a point, but Tzu Wei put a lot of power in his smashes to make life difficult for the Indian.Verma fought his way back to narrow the gap to 5-7 before a focussed Tzu Wei managed to hold on to a three-point lead at the break.The momentum shifted in Verma’s favour after the breather as he clawed his way back at 13-13 when Tzu Wei went wide.Tzu Wei broke the run of play with a body smash before Verma returned the favour and grabbed the lead for the first time in the second game at 15-14.The Taiwanese, however, again took the lead and grabbed three championship points and sealed the match when Verma went long again. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.