Tai turns tables on Olympic champ Chen to win Thailand Open

World number two Tai Tzu-ying gained some revenge over Olympic champion Chen Yufei on Sunday by winning the Thailand Open women's singles final 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

Their encounter was a rematch of last year's Tokyo Olympics final where Tai, who was the world number one at the time, could only come away with silver.

The Taiwanese 27-year-old, who lost the Thailand Open final to Spain's Carolina Marin last year, was off to a fast start as she sped into a nine-point lead in the first game against China's world number four Chen and took it 21-15.

Sindhu loses to Chen Yu Fei in Thailand Open semis

Chen, who was part of the Chinese women's team which was narrowly defeated by South Korea in last week's Uber Cup final in Bangkok, forced the match to a decider.

But Tai quickly opened up a seven-point lead and rode the momentum to claim victory.

Later, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia defeated China's Li Shifeng in the men's singles final. In a match that lasted for one hour and 10 minutes, the Malaysian world number six won 17-21, 21-11, 23-21 to lift the Thailand Open trophy.