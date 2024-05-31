MagazineBuy Print

Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri through to semis

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong to enter the semifinals of Singapore Open on Friday.

Published : May 31, 2024 15:49 IST , Singapore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in action.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rising Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a tight contest to enter the semifinals of Singapore Open here on Friday.

The unseeded Indian duo came back from behind to notch 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 win in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

The world number 30 Indian duo thus made amends of their defeat to the same opponents at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. On Thursday, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri had stunned world number two Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the round of 16.

READ | Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri upsets World No. 2 Baek-Lee to reach quarterfinal

Treesa and Gayatri will be up against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the semifinals on Saturday.

Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians in the fray for a podium finish in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost their respective women’s and men’s singles matches on Thursday.

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

badminton /

Singapore Open

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
