Former NBA All-Star and four-time champion with Warriors, Andre Iguodala retires after 19 seasons

The 2011-12 All-Star and 2012 Olympic gold medalist said he turned down interest from the Warriors and other teams before deciding to step away to spend more time with his family.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 22:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in 2022
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in 2022 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala announced his retirement Friday after 19 seasons with four teams.

Iguodala, 39, won all of his titles with the Golden State Warriors and was the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

The 2011-12 All-Star and 2012 Olympic gold medalist said he turned down interest from the Warriors and other teams before deciding to step away to spend more time with his family.

“It’s just the right time,” Iguodala told Andscape. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.

ALSO READ | Former NBA head coach Terry Stotts leaves role as Bucks assistant

“You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, (I’m) looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

He averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 1,231 games (784 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers (2004-12), Denver Nuggets (2012-13), Warriors (2013-19, 2021-23) and Miami Heat (2019-21).

Iguodala made the 2004-05 All-Rookie first team and the All-Defensive teams in 2010-11 (second team) and 2013-14 (first team). His championships with Golden State came in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

His teams made the playoffs 15 times and he appeared in 177 postseason games (107 starts), averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

In the 2015 Finals against Cleveland, he earned MVP honors after averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals and playing outstanding defense against Cavaliers star LeBron James throughout the six-game series.

The Sixers drafted Iguodala with the No. 9 pick in 2004 out of Arizona.

He earned a gold medal with the United States at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Iguodala also won a FIBA world championship in 2010 in Turkey.

