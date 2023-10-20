MagazineBuy Print

WNBA fines Liberty for breaking media access rules following championship loss to the Aces

The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $25,000 after some of its players declined media interview following the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the clinching game of the league finals.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 09:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu (in pic, jersey no 20), Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney also were fined $2,000 each.
READ | WNBA: Aces defeats Liberty to win second straight title

The Aces were not fined for violating league policy. Several players crashed the postgame news conference’ as finals MVP A’ja Wilson was answering a question. After briefly joining in on a song, Wilson asked for silence and resumed with her answer.

Las Vegas defeated the Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 in New York to clinch its second championship in a row. The Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot missed a shot as time expired that would have extended the series to a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas.

