Basketball federation, SAI to engage Indian coaches in interactive session

With emphasis on fundamentals and team work, Basketball Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India are engaging about 600-plus coaches across India in an interactive session daily till May 7.

For the record from Telangana 58 are attending the classes and many of them are not qualified coaches but enthusiastic in teaching those interested in the sport in basics like dribbling, passing and

shooting.

“Serbians Veselin Matic and Zoran Visic are conducting the classes to the coaches who are picked by the respective State Basketball Associations,” says FIBA technical delegate Norman Isaac in a chat with Sportstar.

“The whole idea is that the fundamentals in coaching have to be very strong at grassroots level for they feel it is difficult otherwise to change the technique at a later stage for the players,” he says.

“For instance, the Serbians believe that in India the concept of dribbling as they receive the ball is wrong. They feel it is a waste and insist that before the dribble situation reading is a must to get

more options and avoid being under pressure from aggressive opponents,” he said.

“The sessions essentially include video clips, power-point presentations highlighting the difference in how the practice sessions are conducted in advanced countries and in India,” Norman says.

“The coaches are also told to consider the biological factors when coaching the young talent and also emphasis the need for making the sessions interesting,” he said. “Most importantly, it is insisted that the players must be taught to play in all five positions,” he added.

“The Serbian coaches stress that the players have to be taught to identify their own strong points and how to exploit the others’ weaknesses, show team work and different kinds of drills for each position,” Norman said.

“Interestingly, the coaches are told to educate the players the significance of scouting the other teams as that will help a lot in planning the team strategy,” he added.

“In practice, a coach should be the official and hence must know the rules and educate the players too. The other aspect of focus is shooting reminding that the NBA players take 600/700 shots during

every practice session,” Norman said.

“I must tell you this is turning out to be a very good exercise given the kind of feedback the coaches are giving I am sure we will benefit a lot,” he said.

The Serbian coaches also believe that in a particular drill if more than five players are doing it wrong, then it has to be stopped. And, stress on advanced teaching of passing when stopped and with pivoting without violations, the FIBA technical delegate reveals.

Interestingly, it is suggested that baseball passes can be introduced and how to improve dribbling working on better control, crossover, between the legs, behind the back, crossstep, jab, combo drills,

two-ball dribbling with no violations.

"The coaches are also taught on improved shooting skills like jump stop after the dribble, lay-ups with speed including zigzag step\Euro step and extension of step," Norman concluded.