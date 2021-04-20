Former TNBA president A.N. Dyaneswaran dies aged 78

A. N. Dyaneswaran (78 years), a respected sports administrator in basketball, passed away after a cardiac arrest here on Sunday.

Dyaneswaran, who ruled the sport with an iron fist, was the President of Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA) from 1983-87 and Chairman, TNBA from 1987 to 2008. He was also the vice-captain of the Indian men's team in the Asian championships in Seoul in 1967.

During his tenure as an administrator, the Tamil Nadu senior men’s team began its dominance as it went on to win seven National championship titles in nine appearances; only Services had achieved the feat earlier.

Dyaneswaran’s two sons, Senthureswaran and Sugavaneswaran were outstanding hoopsters. Senthu, as he was popularly called, represented India while Suga as Sugavaneswaran was called, played for his University in the USA in the second division of NCAA.

Senthureswaran also coached the Tamil Nadu men’s team to six National titles. Dyaneswaran was Collector of Erode and Chairman, Tamil Nadu Minerals (TAMIN). He retired as Principal Secretary of Government of Tamil Nadu.

“As an administrator, he gave a new dimension to the game and was earnest in taking it to greater heights. His first step was the construction of the JJ Indoor Stadium in Kilpauk. As a player, he was a very good in defence. He brought that aggression and dynamism to administration. His name will be remembered for a long time,” said M. S. Venkataraman, former Secretary of TNBA (1978-82).