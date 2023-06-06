Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bucks announces Griffin as head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced on Monday they have hired Griffin to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired last month after a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 09:06 IST , MILWAUKEE - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Adrian Griffin to be head coach of Milwaukee Bucks.
FILE - Adrian Griffin to be head coach of Milwaukee Bucks. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Adrian Griffin to be head coach of Milwaukee Bucks. | Photo Credit: AP

Adrian Griffin is getting his first head coaching job at the same place where he started out as an assistant.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced on Monday they have hired Griffin to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired last month after a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Reports surfaced on April 29 that the Bucks were finalizing an agreement to make Griffin their next coach.

An introductory news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat

Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant on a staff headed by Nick Nurse, who was fired after the season and has since been hired as the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach. Griffin’s coaching career began during a stint as a Bucks assistant on Scott Skiles’ staff from 2008-10.

“The Bucks are a championship organization and I’m thrilled to work with an established roster of high-character and talented players,” Griffin said in a statement released by the team. “I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee and I can’t wait to get started.”

The 48-year-old Griffin began his first Milwaukee coaching stint after ending a nine-year NBA playing career that included stops with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets. Chicago Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics.

He also was an assistant with the Chicago Bulls (2010-15), Orlando Magic (2015-16) and Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18) before joining Toronto’s staff.

ALSO READ
LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race

“Adrian is a widely-respected coach and former player, who brings great leadership and experience to our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “His championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with and develop players make him the ideal choice to lead our team. He has earned this opportunity.”

Griffin faces the challenge of replacing a coach who led the Bucks to their first title in half a century.

Budenholzer coached the Bucks to a league-best 271-120 regular-season record in his five seasons and coached the 2020-21 Bucks to an NBA championship, their first since 1971.

The Bucks made the coaching change because their postseason fortunes hadn’t matched their regular-season success for most of Budenholzer’s tenure.

ALSO READ
Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports

Milwaukee had the NBA’s best regular-season record three of Budenholzer’s five seasons but didn’t make it beyond the Eastern Conference finals in any of those three years.

The Bucks blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals to the eventual NBA champion Raptors during Griffin’s first season in Toronto. The Bucks fell 4-1 to Miami in the second round of the 2020 playoffs in the Walt Disney World postseason bubble.

This year, the Bucks lost 4-1 to Miami in the first round after going 58-24 in the regular season. They were just the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the opening round, and the only No. 1 seed that failed to win more than one playoff game.

Related Topics

Milwaukee Bucks /

Mike Budenholzer /

Adrian Griffin /

NBA /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bucks announces Griffin as head coach
    AP
  2. Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen
    Reuters
  3. Stuttgart wins playoff, prolongs Hamburg’s wait to rejoin Bundesliga
    AP
  4. French Open 2023: Last Argentine standing Etcheverry into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Postecoglou ready and waiting to confound expectations at Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Bucks announces Griffin as head coach
    AP
  2. Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports
    Reuters
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wembanyama could make summer league debut in Sacramento after NBA draft
    AP
  5. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bucks announces Griffin as head coach
    AP
  2. Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen
    Reuters
  3. Stuttgart wins playoff, prolongs Hamburg’s wait to rejoin Bundesliga
    AP
  4. French Open 2023: Last Argentine standing Etcheverry into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Postecoglou ready and waiting to confound expectations at Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment