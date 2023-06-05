Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:38 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter when the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race celebrates its centenary this weekend, organisers of the endurance classic said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was the starter in 2016 and Steve McQueen lowered the French flag to start the race in 1971, the year he starred in the movie Le Mans.

‘King James’ will unleash the 62-strong field at 1600 local time (1930IST) on Saturday.

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level,” said the 38-year-old.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.”

James is a partner in Fenway Sports Group, who co-own the RFK Racing NASCAR team.

The U.S.-based stock car series is celebrating its 75th anniversary and has a special entry at Le Mans driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

Related Topics

LeBron James /

Le Mans /

NASCAR /

Jenson Button

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
    Reuters
  2. Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports
    Reuters
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: 10 records which the Sweden legend broke
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. BAI introduces Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to eradicate age fraud
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
    Reuters
  2. Dominant Verstappen ripping through the F1 record books
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Hamilton hails ‘mega job’ by Mercedes, focussed on next year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
    Reuters
  2. Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports
    Reuters
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: 10 records which the Sweden legend broke
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. BAI introduces Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to eradicate age fraud
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment