Melo wins it for Trail Blazers against Raptors, scores 28 points

NBA star Carmelo Anthony was without a club not long ago. He had signed a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19, 2019.

Back then, people thought the forward from USA was way past his best and the Trail Blazers were taking a risk with his signing. However, on Tuesday, he proved his worth once again with his best performance of the 2019-20 NBA season against the Toronto Raptors.

Melo, as he is fondly known, finished the game against the Raptors with 28 points, seven rebounds and one assist. His moment of brilliance came towards the very end of the game.

When the score read 99-99 in the final few seconds of the fourth quarter, Melo produced an amazing two-pointer to seal the win for his side.

Melo is now averaging 16 points per game this season and has scored 20-plus points eight times with Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 11–13 with Carmelo in the Western Conference. The side had reached the Conference final last season, where it was beaten by the eventual runner-up, Golden State Warriors.