NBA-leading Bucks wins 32nd game, Mavs loses in OT despite Doncic triple-double

The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-118 for its 32nd win of the season.Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a game-high 32 points as the high-flying Bucks improved to 32-5 on Saturday.Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his points in the third quarter to fuel Milwaukee's fifth successive win since a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs (14-20) with 26 points on the road in Milwaukee.Meanwhile, Luka Doncic's NBA-leading 10th triple-double of the season was not enough to stop the Dallas Mavericks from falling 123-120 to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks, who succumbed to Terry Rozier's go-ahead shot from range in OT.Rozier finished with 29 points as the Hornets erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.READ: Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to appear in four decadesYoung sees Hawks soarTrae Young's 41 points powered the struggling Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 116-111.Jae Crowder (27 points), Jaren Jackson Jr. (24), Ja Morant (22) and Dillon Brooks (22) starred as the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 in LA.Double-doubles from Fred VanVleet (29 points, 11 assists) and Serge Ibaka (21 points, 12 rebounds), and Kyle Lowry's 26 points guided the Toronto Raptors to a 121-102 win at the Brooklyn Nets.The Utah Jazz topped the Orlando Magic 109-96 thanks to Donovan Mitchell's 32 points on the road.Jamal Murray put up 39 points in the Denver Nuggets' 128-114 defeat away to the Washington Wizards.ALSO READ: NBA wrap: Harden leads Rockets past 76ers, Davis stars in Lakers winAldridge goes coldLaMarcus Aldridge scored all 16 of his points in the first half, with the Spurs big man 0 of seven from the field in 15 second-half minutes.Carter makes historyHawks veteran Vince Carter, 42, received a standing ovation after he became the first NBA player in history to feature in four different decades.Saturday's resultsMemphis Grizzlies 140-114 Los Angeles ClippersToronto Raptors 121-102 Brooklyn NetsUtah Jazz 109-96 Orlando MagicOklahoma City Thunder 121-106 Cleveland CavaliersAtlanta Hawks 116-111 Indiana PacersBoston Celtics 111-104 Chicago BullsWashington Wizards 128-124 Denver NuggetsDetroit Pistons 111-104 Golden State WarriorsMilwaukee Bucks 127-118 San Antonio SpursCharlotte Hornets 123-120 Dallas Mavericks (OT)New Orleans Pelicans 117-115 Sacramento KingsPistons at LakersThe Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers (28-7) will welcome the Pistons (13-23) to Staples Center on Sunday. The Lakers have won four straight, while the Pistons are eyeing back-to-back victories.