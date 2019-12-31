NBA Wrap: Giannis posts double-double on Bucks return, Wizards stuns Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury to see the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chicago Bulls 123-102 with a double-double in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo missed two games due to back soreness but the reigning MVP was on the court for the Bucks on Tuesday.

ACES AWARDS: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSON HERE

The 'Greek Freak' scored 23 points and collected 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action in Chicago, while Khris Middleton posted 25 points as Milwaukee improved to a league-best 30-5.

Zach LaVine had 19 points for the beaten Bulls, with Wendell Carter Jr. contributing 10 points and 11 rebounds.

McRae, Mathews inspire depleted Wizards

Jordan McRae had a season-high 29 points, Garrison Mathews scored 28 and Ian Mahinmi put up a career-best 25 as the Washington Wizards stunned the Miami Heat 123-105. The Wizards was without its leading scorer Bradley Beal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves claimed its first home win since November 13 after outlasting the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 in overtime. Shabazz Napier registered a season-high 24 points for the Timberwolves. Spencer Dinwiddie's 36 points were not enough for the visiting Nets.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116 behind Devin Booker's 33 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 of his own, while Ricky Rubio finished with 18 and 13 assists. The Blazers was led by Damian Lillard (33 points) and Hassan Whiteside (16 points, 22 rebounds).

The Atlanta Hawks snapped a 10-game skid thanks to a 101-93 victory away to the Orlando Magic.

Fultz struggles again

It was another tough night for Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who was just one of seven from the floor for three points in 31 minutes of action.

Nets guard Garrett Temple also struggled against the Timberwolves. He finished with 11 points, but he was three of 16 from the floor and one of seven from three-point range.

Giannis with the dagger

Antetokounmpo showed no signs of a lingering back problem as he threw down a thunderous dunk against the Bulls.

T H E G R E E K F R E A K pic.twitter.com/Wjbrgv7BWd — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2019

Tuesday's results

Washington Wizards 123-105 Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks 101-93 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 122-115 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 123-102 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 104-81 Detroit Pistons

Phoenix Suns 122-116 Portland Trail Blazers

the updated NBA standings after Monday night’s action! pic.twitter.com/LMHsFFdlyx — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2019

76ers at Pacers

Coming off back-to-back one-point defeats, the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) travels to the Indiana Pacers (21-12) on Tuesday. The 76ers is7-10 on the road this season and must improve if it is to end 2019 on a high note in the Eastern Conference.