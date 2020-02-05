More Sports Basketball Basketball D'Angelo Russell at ease with rumours of potential Golden State Warriors exit Minnesota Timberwolves is said to be exploring the possibility of acquiring D'Angelo Russell, who is seemingly open to a trade. Ryan Benson 05 February, 2020 10:07 IST Golden State Warriors' D'Angelo Russell. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 05 February, 2020 10:07 IST Golden State Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell insists he is utterly unfazed by rumours of a four-way trade that could see him join Minnesota Timberwolves.Russell only joined Golden State last year following a two-year spell with Brooklyn Nets — his 2019 form earning him an All-Star selection as Victor Oladipo's replacement. The 23-year-old has played nine of the Warriors' past 10 matches and was expected to return to the line-up on Wednesday against the Nets after a quadricep injury.The Timberwolves are reportedly attempting to organise a multi-team trade with the hopes of eventually ensnaring Russell — and he seems open to all eventualities."I am comfortable with being uncomfortable," Russell said.'Nothing new'"A lot of teams want a point guard and I am bouncing around — why not put me in those talks and try to get me? I understand the business side and what is going on. It is nothing new. I can't lie and say I don't see [the rumours]. I've got to answer questions about it. It is what it is.Also Read | Mills leaves New York Knicks"I'm here [at Golden State] right now. [There's] no telling where I will be in the next few [years], so, wherever I go, my feet will be there."Another move would see Russell link up with a fourth different team, having also represented Los Angeles Lakers from 2015 to 2017. While he accepts such a nomadic career can be "crazy," Russell is embracing the excitement."I tell myself I'm five years [in the league] going on 10," he added. "I don't know what 10 years is going to look like for me, but I am enjoying it. It has been a crazy career so far." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.