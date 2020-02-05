D'Angelo Russell at ease with rumours of potential Golden State Warriors exit

Golden State Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell insists he is utterly unfazed by rumours of a four-way trade that could see him join Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell only joined Golden State last year following a two-year spell with Brooklyn Nets — his 2019 form earning him an All-Star selection as Victor Oladipo's replacement. The 23-year-old has played nine of the Warriors' past 10 matches and was expected to return to the line-up on Wednesday against the Nets after a quadricep injury.

The Timberwolves are reportedly attempting to organise a multi-team trade with the hopes of eventually ensnaring Russell — and he seems open to all eventualities.

"I am comfortable with being uncomfortable," Russell said.

'Nothing new'

"A lot of teams want a point guard and I am bouncing around — why not put me in those talks and try to get me? I understand the business side and what is going on. It is nothing new. I can't lie and say I don't see [the rumours]. I've got to answer questions about it. It is what it is.

"I'm here [at Golden State] right now. [There's] no telling where I will be in the next few [years], so, wherever I go, my feet will be there."

Another move would see Russell link up with a fourth different team, having also represented Los Angeles Lakers from 2015 to 2017. While he accepts such a nomadic career can be "crazy," Russell is embracing the excitement.

"I tell myself I'm five years [in the league] going on 10," he added. "I don't know what 10 years is going to look like for me, but I am enjoying it. It has been a crazy career so far."