NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 4 Box Score

Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nuggets and played a crucial role in the Game 4 win. | Photo Credit: AFP

Denver Nuggets won 108-95 against Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Here are the box scores from the game:

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG% Michael Porter Jr 22:36 11 3 0 40.0 Aaron Gordon 41:42 27 6 6 73.3 Nikola Jokic 37:09 25 12 4 42.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 36:01 7 4 2 40.0 Jamal Murray 42:39 15 3 12 29.4 Bruce Brown 29:35 21 4 2 72.7 Christian Braun 14:45 1 1 0 0 Jeff Green 15:33 3 0 0 100.0 Total - 108 33 26 49.4

MIAMI HEAT