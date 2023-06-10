Magazine

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 4 Box Score

Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals Game 4 Box Scores.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 09:01 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nuggets and played a crucial role in the Game 4 win.
Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nuggets and played a crucial role in the Game 4 win. | Photo Credit: AFP
Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nuggets and played a crucial role in the Game 4 win. | Photo Credit: AFP

Denver Nuggets won 108-95 against Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Here are the box scores from the game:

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Michael Porter Jr 22:36 11 3 0 40.0
Aaron Gordon 41:42 27 6 6 73.3
Nikola Jokic 37:09 25 12 4 42.1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 36:01 7 4 2 40.0
Jamal Murray 42:39 15 3 12 29.4
Bruce Brown 29:35 21 4 2 72.7
Christian Braun 14:45 1 1 0 0
Jeff Green 15:33 3 0 0 100.0
Total - 108 33 26 49.4

MIAMI HEAT

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Jimmy Butler 45:25 25 7 7 52.9
Kevin Love 18:19 12 4 0 66.7
Bam Adebayo 43:39 20 11 3 44.4
Max Strus 18:56 0 5 0 0
Gabe Vincent 18:39 2 0 1 16.7
Caleb Martin 32:51 11 5 1 41.7
Cody Zeller 04:21 0 1 1 0
Kyle Lowry 32:46 13 3 7 42.9
Duncan Robinson 25:01 12 1 3 71.4
Haywood Highsmith 3.0 0 0 0 0
Total - 95 37 23 45.5

