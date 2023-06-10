Denver Nuggets won 108-95 against Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.
Here are the box scores from the game:
DENVER NUGGETS
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Michael Porter Jr
|22:36
|11
|3
|0
|40.0
|Aaron Gordon
|41:42
|27
|6
|6
|73.3
|Nikola Jokic
|37:09
|25
|12
|4
|42.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|36:01
|7
|4
|2
|40.0
|Jamal Murray
|42:39
|15
|3
|12
|29.4
|Bruce Brown
|29:35
|21
|4
|2
|72.7
|Christian Braun
|14:45
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jeff Green
|15:33
|3
|0
|0
|100.0
|Total
|-
|108
|33
|26
|49.4
MIAMI HEAT
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Jimmy Butler
|45:25
|25
|7
|7
|52.9
|Kevin Love
|18:19
|12
|4
|0
|66.7
|Bam Adebayo
|43:39
|20
|11
|3
|44.4
|Max Strus
|18:56
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|18:39
|2
|0
|1
|16.7
|Caleb Martin
|32:51
|11
|5
|1
|41.7
|Cody Zeller
|04:21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|32:46
|13
|3
|7
|42.9
|Duncan Robinson
|25:01
|12
|1
|3
|71.4
|Haywood Highsmith
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|-
|95
|37
|23
|45.5
Latest on Sportstar
- NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 4 Box Score
- Nuggets 108-95 Heat Highlights, Game 4: Gordon, Brown shine as Denver closes in on NBA title
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, Champions League final: Where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI
- Nuggets 109-94 Heat Highlights, Game 3: Jokic breaks NBA Finals record as Denver takes 2-1 lead
- NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE