NBA: Zach LaVine scores 41 as Chicago Bulls edges Detroit Pistons

Zach LaVine poured in 41 points, and the visiting Chicago Bulls continued its domination of the Detroit Pistons with a 117-115 victory on Wednesday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who has defeated Detroit 14 consecutive times. Coby White had 14 points, Nikola Vucevic added 12 and Patrick Williams chipped in 11 for Chicago.

Bojan Bogdanovic pumped in 34 points for the Pistons, who has lost six straight. Hamidou Diallo had 19 points and Jaden Ivey contributed 18, but Ivey called an illegal timeout in the closing seconds, stifling Detroit’s comeback bid.

Chicago led 69-54 at halftime. The Bulls was up just two points after the first quarter, then outscored the Pistons 31-18 in the second.

LaVine led the way with 17 points as the Bulls shot 56 percent from the field in the first half. The bench was also a major factor, contributing 27 points. White had 12 points, four assists and three steals and Williams tossed in 11 points. Bogdanovic led Detroit with 14 points.

LaVine scored two baskets in the first two minutes of the second half to push Chicago’s lead to 76-57.

Later in the quarter, LaVine knocked down a corner 3-pointer and two free throws to stretch the advantage to 20, 92-72. He hit another 3-pointer with two minutes left in the quarter to make it 97-77.

Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds remaining pulled the Pistons within 15, 101-86. Detroit then scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, four from Alec Burks, to cut its deficit to single digits.

A 7-1 Pistons run that included another Bogdanovic 3-pointer whittled Chicago’s lead to 104-100.

LaVine made two free throws after Detroit pulled within two points. Bogdanovic tied it at 108-apiece on a baseline shot.

LaVine hit two free throws with 48.9 seconds left for a 114-112 Bulls lead. After Ivey tried to call a timeout when the Pistons didn’t have one, LaVine hit a technical free throw with 9.7 seconds left. DeRozan then made two free throws before Cory Joseph hit a 3-pointer for the final points.