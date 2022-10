Draymond Green was fined but not suspended by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5, and Green apologized to Poole and the rest of the team the following day. Video of the skirmish was leaked and shown publicly on Friday, prompting Green to issue a public apology on Saturday and announce that he was stepping away from the team.

Kerr said on Tuesday, following the Warriors’ 131-98 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, that Green would be back with the team on Thursday. The veteran forward is expected to be in action during Golden State’s preseason finale against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Friday and in the season opener against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here,” Kerr said. “It’s really serious stuff. We’re not perfect … but we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together over the last nine years and trust that this is the best decision for our team (not to suspend Green).

“We have a lot of work to do. All of us. Players, coaches, Bob (Myers, the general manager) and the front office, but we are committed to doing that work together and making this a really successful season.”

Kerr added that he discussed the situation extensively with Green, Poole, Myers, Stephen Curry and “all of our players” before determining Green’s sanction.

“I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations,” Kerr said. “Individual, one-on-one conversations, players-only discussions. Everything that you can think of, all the different conversations that are possible. … It’s been an exhaustive process.