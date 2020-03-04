FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifiers postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic basketball qualification tournament has been postponed, on account of the coronavirus that has affected several parts of the world.



The tournament was scheduled to commence at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on March 18. The revised schedule has not been decided yet.



A statement from FIBA mentioned that the tournament has been postponed “after careful consideration, due to the ongoing developments of the COVID-19 virus.”



Japan, South Korea and Italy - nations badly affected by the coronavirus - were among the competing teams in this tournament.

The postponement causes complications in the Olympic qualification process, as this tournament has to take place before the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic qualifier tournament that commences at Budapest (Hungary) on April 24.



“FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee on the best solution possible in the circumstances,” the statement read.