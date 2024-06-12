MagazineBuy Print

Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dies at 86

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 19:41 IST

AP
Jerry West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty.
Jerry West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the "Showtime" dynasty.
infoIcon

Jerry West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. | Photo Credit: AP

Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

He was 86.

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West was “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him,” the Clippers said in announcing his death. West’s wife, Karen, was by his side when he died, the Clippers said.

ALSO READ | Basketball Federation of India firming up grassroots structure to grow sport in the country: Aadhav Arjuna

He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969 and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

NBA /

Los Angeles Clippers

