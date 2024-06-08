MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Basketball Federation of India firming up grassroots structure to grow sport in the country: Aadhav Arjuna

The Basketball Federation of India has created a Talent Research Wing which will have prominent former players and coaches who will play a crucial role in developing academies and scouting for talent.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 21:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aezaz Ahmed, Executive Committee Member of BFI (left), T. Chengalraiya, Treasurer of BFI (right) with Aadhav Arjuna (centre).
Aezaz Ahmed, Executive Committee Member of BFI (left), T. Chengalraiya, Treasurer of BFI (right) with Aadhav Arjuna (centre). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Aezaz Ahmed, Executive Committee Member of BFI (left), T. Chengalraiya, Treasurer of BFI (right) with Aadhav Arjuna (centre). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Aadhav Arjuna, president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is slowly and steadily putting in place the grassroots system required to make the sport a truly professional one. He is looking at the Indian men’s team competing in the Olympics in eight years’ time.

Speaking to the media after BFI’s AGM here on Saturday, the 42-year-old said, “Our ambition is to ensure India takes part in 3x3 format at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and be a top three team in Asia in four years and is keen to make India part of the top three in Asia in 5x5 format and compete in the Olympics in eight years.”

The professional league (men ands women), which has been the talking point in basketball circles for a decade or so, will likely kickstart in six to eight months. “The tender process for 3x3 and 5x5 is midway and we are very happy with the support of corporate houses that have participated in the tender process. Once the organising partner (for the professional league called the National Star Basketball League) is finalised (likely on June 25), the league will begin in six to eight months’ time,” said Aadhav.

ALSO READ | ‘Streetball’: Driving the growth of basketball in India via the 3v3 format

“We are firming up our grassroots structure. We have signed up with Manipal University and will sign an MOU with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai soon. According to MOU we will select 30 boys and 30 girls in U-13, U-16 and U-18 from the Nationals and groom them in the academies we are setting up across India,” he said.

BFI, Aadhav pointed out, has created a Talent Research Wing (TRW) on the likes of one created by cricket. It will have prominent former players and coaches who will play a crucial role in developing academies and scouting for talent. “TRW has SAI coach Aman Sharma, who will be TRW Chairman, and India coach S. Baskar who is with SAI and has been deputed to BFI. We also have Arnika Gujar Patil, a FIBA Instructor, and former India star Ramkumar in TRW,” he said.

Aadhav has a mountain to climb, but he is not in a tearing hurry to achieve his goals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Basketball Federation of India /

Aadhav Arjuna /

FIBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 10:00 PM IST; England takes on rival Australia in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 71/6 (16 overs); Van Beek, Engelbrecht fight on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Basketball Federation of India firming up grassroots structure to grow sport in the country: Aadhav Arjuna
    Team Sportstar
  4. No male artistic swimmers at Paris 2024 Olympics after USA leaves May out of squad
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Basketball Federation of India firming up grassroots structure to grow sport in the country: Aadhav Arjuna
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics take lead over Mavericks
    AP
  3. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  4. NBA Finals 2023-24: Celtics’ Tatum, Brown hungry for crown after 2022 failure
    AFP
  5. NBA Finals 2023-24: Doncic, Irving lead Mavericks to finals with poise, skill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 10:00 PM IST; England takes on rival Australia in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 71/6 (16 overs); Van Beek, Engelbrecht fight on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Basketball Federation of India firming up grassroots structure to grow sport in the country: Aadhav Arjuna
    Team Sportstar
  4. No male artistic swimmers at Paris 2024 Olympics after USA leaves May out of squad
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment