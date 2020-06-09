More Sports Basketball Basketball Aldridge to miss remainder of season after undergoing surgery: Spurs Aldridge missed six games before returning to score 24 points against Dallas on March 10 - a day before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus. AFP Los Angeles 09 June, 2020 10:04 IST LaMarcus Aldridge reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers. - AP AFP Los Angeles 09 June, 2020 10:04 IST San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team said on Monday.A statement from the Spurs said Aldridge went under the knife in April to fix problems with the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on February 21 and then played through the pain against Oklahoma City two days later.He missed six games after that before returning to score 24 points against Dallas on March 10 - a day before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.Aldridge, 34, is a seven-time All-Star who joined San Antonio in 2015 from Portland.The Spurs said Aldridge is expected to be fit to resume training camps ahead of the 2020-2021 season.The NBA has been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in March. The league plans to restart the season in Orlando, Florida in late July. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos